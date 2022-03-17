Bennett Selby Investments LP Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $8,259,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,848. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.09 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

