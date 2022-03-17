Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 9.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

