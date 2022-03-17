Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases New Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990 in the last three months.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

NYSE:BROS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

