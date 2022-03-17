Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

