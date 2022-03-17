Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,323. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

