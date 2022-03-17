Berenberg Bank Cuts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €22.60

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,229. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
