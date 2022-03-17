Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.10).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 755.20.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($64,435.05).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

