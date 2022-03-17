Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys $402,381,213.21 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $274,370,664.60.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $504,036.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476,581.11 and a 200 day moving average of $446,009.80.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

