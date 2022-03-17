Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,092. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

