Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading 16.8% Higher

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 155,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,164,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

