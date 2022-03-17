Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.89.

BIG stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

