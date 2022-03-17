Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

