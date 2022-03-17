Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)
