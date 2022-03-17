Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.37) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,750 ($22.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,640 ($21.33).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,425 ($18.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,461.03. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,068 ($13.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

