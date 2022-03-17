BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,309 shares of company stock worth $4,113,683. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

