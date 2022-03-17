Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$492.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

