BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Cap of $649.95 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $649.95 million and $41.38 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.42 or 0.06878617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.22 or 1.00048785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040047 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.