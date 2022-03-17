Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to post $124.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $490.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 812,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,475. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.