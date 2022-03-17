Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 838,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,484. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn bought 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,400 shares of company stock worth $364,044.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

