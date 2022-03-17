BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.