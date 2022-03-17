BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.11

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 156752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
