BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.11

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 156752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

