BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $677.67

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 677.67 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.62). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.26), with a volume of 1,181,428 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 680.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

