Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.