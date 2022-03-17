blooom inc. Buys 2,627 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 321,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 852,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 125,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

