blooom inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

blooom inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. blooom inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

