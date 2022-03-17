Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $180.01 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

