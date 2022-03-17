Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 280 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.61 and its 200 day moving average is $437.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.69.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.