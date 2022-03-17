Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) will report $181.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the lowest is $169.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $819.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,030. The firm has a market cap of $701.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

