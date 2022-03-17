BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

