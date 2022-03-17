BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$102.09 and last traded at C$102.08. 106,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 180,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.