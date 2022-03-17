BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.62. 80,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,859. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

