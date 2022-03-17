BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $93,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 70,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,061. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

