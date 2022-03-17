BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.53. 29,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.65.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.