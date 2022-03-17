BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $18.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.46. The stock had a trading volume of 800,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,451. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average is $374.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

