BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 1,478,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,729,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

