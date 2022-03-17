Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,769.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $797,298.98 and approximately $5,769.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00105184 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

