Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zanite Acquisition and Boeing are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% Boeing -6.75% N/A -3.80%

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zanite Acquisition and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Boeing 0 6 13 0 2.68

Boeing has a consensus target price of $261.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.77 -$4.20 billion ($7.13) -26.51

Zanite Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Zanite Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure.

