Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

