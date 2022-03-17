Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Boku alerts:

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.44 million and a PE ratio of -24.26. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.13.

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of Boku stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,295.19).

About Boku (Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.