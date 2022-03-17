Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BDNNY stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

