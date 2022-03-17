Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Melanie Allibon Acquires 200,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($27,338.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.