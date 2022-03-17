Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 72,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

SNCR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 18,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.