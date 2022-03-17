BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 2,705,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,573. BOX has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

