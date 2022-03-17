BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRCC. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

