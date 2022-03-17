Brett Tighe Sells 2,858 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
