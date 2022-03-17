Brett Tighe Sells 2,858 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Okta by 36.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 72.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.