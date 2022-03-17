Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $71,780.18 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

