Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 43,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 143,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

