Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $731.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $784.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.