Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

