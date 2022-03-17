Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $210.97 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

