British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,780

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,690.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 113,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.